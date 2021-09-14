Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $555.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $509.00. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $485.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

