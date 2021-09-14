Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. CIBC lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at C$32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.36. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$30.53 and a 12-month high of C$50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.