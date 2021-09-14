Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRGNF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

