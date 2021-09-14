Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 67.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 76,854 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

