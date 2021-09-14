Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,499,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

