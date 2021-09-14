Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

