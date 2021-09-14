Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $958.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the lowest is $937.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. 119,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.