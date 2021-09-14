Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Peet’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

