PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,582 shares of company stock worth $5,268,518 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

