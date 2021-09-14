PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PMT stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.