Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. The company has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

