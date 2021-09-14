Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.04% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $86,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter.

BOND traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,396. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

