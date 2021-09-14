Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

BOND opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71.

