Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. 4,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,445. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15.

