Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,280 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

FTXR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 43,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,447. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

