Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. 136,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

