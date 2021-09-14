Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $153.79. 44,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

