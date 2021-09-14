Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.92. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

