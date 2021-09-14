Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

