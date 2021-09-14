Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,275 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

