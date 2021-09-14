Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,414 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

