Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

