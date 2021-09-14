Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 6,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $11.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

