PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

