PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 150,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

