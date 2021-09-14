PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 547,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,609.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

