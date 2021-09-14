PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YQ opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

