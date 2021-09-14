PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.