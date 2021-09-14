PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

