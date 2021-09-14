PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

