Portion Price Tops $0.0228 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Portion has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $142,306.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00146936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00818959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

