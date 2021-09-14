PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.86.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC opened at $31.98 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.