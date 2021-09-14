Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $494.13 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of CBRE Group worth $494,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

