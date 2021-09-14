Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $974,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,008. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

