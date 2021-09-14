Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,588,130 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588,130 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,442,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,404. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

