Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of ANSYS worth $551,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.