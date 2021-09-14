PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROG were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

