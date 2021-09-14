Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRTA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

