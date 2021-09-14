Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £857.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.