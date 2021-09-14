Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,733 at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

PRU opened at GBX 1,479 ($19.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,435.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,481.34. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

