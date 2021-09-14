PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

