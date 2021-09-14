PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

