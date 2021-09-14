Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.98 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $36,400.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00173876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.07 or 1.00061373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.03 or 0.07123899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.