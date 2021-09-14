Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $318.32. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.37. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.