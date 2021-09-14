Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
