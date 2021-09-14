Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

