Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

