Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Boosted by Analyst

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,996 shares of company stock valued at $832,579. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

