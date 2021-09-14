Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$55.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

