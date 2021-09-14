Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of GME opened at $203.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.88 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

