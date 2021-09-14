Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invacare in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.